Sonakshi Sinha gets a mushy birthday post from rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal | Photo via Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series 'Dahaad', celebrated her birthday on Friday, June 2. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating her 'Double XL' co-star Zaheer Iqbal received a special birthday post from him.

Sharing a series of mushy pictures, Zaheer wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna 🤣 Neways….You can always lean on me 🤗You are the best 😍Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always 💪🏼 May u see more of the world than anyone ever has ✈️May u always live the mermaid life 🧜🏻‍♀️Always be HAPPY 🕺🏼I love you.”

Read Also Rumoured lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal attend Bhediya screening

Sonakshi replied to the post with heart emojis.

As per reports, the actress ditched her ritual of travelling on her birthday to an exotic location and decided to spend time with her family at her new home. Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends.

"For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, 'Dahaad' which marked the OTT debut of Sonakshi, is being praised for its taut storytelling and the top-notch performances of its cast members. The 8-episode series is available to stream on Prime Video.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda ', 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness', 'Heeramandi', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Read Also Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Plans: Actress ditches travelling to exotic location for THIS reason