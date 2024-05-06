Avinash Sachdeva Reacts On Abhinav Shukla's 'Be A Man,' Statement: 'Do Not Be An Intrusive Man'

Abhinav Shukla, in a recent interview had lashed out at Avinash Sachdeva for calling Rubina Dilaik insecure and possesive. The actor, gave an advise to Avinash and all the youngsters, stating that he should be a man and never speak about the girl once the relationship is over. Abhinav had also gone ahead to state that Rubina and him did not even discuss this topic and that after the relationship is over, nothing should be spoken of it.

Well now, Avinash Sachdeva has reacted on Abhinav Shukla's advise to him. Talking to telly chakkar about the same, Avinash replied to Abhinav and stated that he does not understand why is Abhinav reacting to the said topic now. He states that this interview was done back in August 2023 and that he himself is not understanding why is the clip going viral now. Avinash states that he had mentioned in the interview too that he was 25 and Rubina was 22 when their relationship ended and that all of this happened back in 2012. The actor further tells that no body from the media called him up to listen to his side of the story and hence he is now issuing a clarification. Avinash states that he does not understand why is Abhinav reacting to something which was said in August last year. Further addressing Abinav's 'Be a man' statement, Avinash asks Abhinav to not be an intrusive man and to find out where is the clip coming from.

Avinash says, '' I have never badmouthed any of my relationships. Jab Shukla ji mujhe bol rahe hai k ‘Be a man you should not talk about your relationships which are over’, Well, I have never spoken about my previous relationships. Toh unka mujhe ‘Be a man’ kehna who theek hai. Had I been in his place, I would have checked when was that comment made, So for him to ask me to be a man is fine, I would like to tell him don’t be an intrusive man. Pehle pata karlo ki ye comment kab kaha gaya hai, jo last 2023 august mein kaha gaya hai. Agar unhe pata hota ki yeh one of the Bigg Boss ke interviews ki baat hai toh shayad who comment nahi karte.''

For the unaware, Avinash and Rubina were in a relationship during their stint together in Zee TV's show 'Choti Bahu.' However, the duo later called it quits.