Rumoured lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal attend Bhediya screening 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been rumoured to be dating, recently attended the special screening of 'Bhediya' together. 

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The duo was seen sharing screen space in the film  'Double XL'.

'Bhediya' lead actress Kriti Sanon was in attendance with her sister Nupur and parents

The screening of 'Bhediya' which also stars Varun Dhawan was also attended by other members of the film fraternity such as Nikhil Dwivedi.

Janhvi Kapoor

Elli AvrRam

Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Abhimanyu Dasani

Deepak Dobriyal

Anand Pandit with wife Roopa

Karan Anshuman

