Rumoured lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal attend Bhediya screening 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been rumoured to be dating, recently attended the special screening of 'Bhediya' together.
The duo was seen sharing screen space in the film 'Double XL'.
'Bhediya' lead actress Kriti Sanon was in attendance with her sister Nupur and parents
The screening of 'Bhediya' which also stars Varun Dhawan was also attended by other members of the film fraternity such as Nikhil Dwivedi.
Janhvi Kapoor
Elli AvrRam
Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Abhimanyu Dasani
Deepak Dobriyal
Anand Pandit with wife Roopa
Karan Anshuman
