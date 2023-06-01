Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Plans: Actress ditches travelling to exotic location for THIS reason | Photo via Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving rave reviews for her work in the streaming series 'Dahaad', will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, June 2. The actress has ditched her ritual of travelling on her birthday to an exotic location and will be spending the time with her family at her new home.

As per reports, Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends.

"For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet," she told ANI.

The actress will also be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment Day, a cause she closely relates to.

Meanwhile, 'Dahaad' which marked the OTT debut of Sonakshi, is being praised for its taut storytelling and the top-notch performances of its cast members. The 8-episode series is available to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda ', 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness', 'Heeramandi', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.