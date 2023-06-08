Did Kamya Panjabi MOCK Sonakshi Sinha Over Her Acting In Dahaad?

Television actress Kamya Panjabi recently voiced her opinion on the acting skills displayed in the realm of web series, taking a subtle dig at actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Panjabi, known for her roles in daily soaps like 'Dulhan', 'Sanjog', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Doli Armaanon Ki',, and 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', expressed her conscious decision to stay away from the OTT space explaining her love & dedication for TV.

KAMYA POINTS OUT AT SONAKSHI SINHA WITHOUT NAMING HER

Responding to fellow actor Eijaz Khan's revelation about facing bias from casting directors and the difficulties TV actors encounter when attempting to break into the web domain, Panjabi candidly shared her perspective in an interview with a news portal. She made it clear that she is not willing to sacrifice her thriving TV career to venture into OTT.

Panjabi further highlighted her concerns about the quality of acting displayed by some actors in web series, without explicitly naming anyone. She cited an example of a recent web series she watched, where the debutant daughter of a popular veteran actor had a lead role.

The acclaimed actress admitted her disappointment as she struggled to continue watching beyond the first episode, emphasizing the subpar acting skills of the veteran actor's daughter.

Raising questions about the selection process employed by casting directors and producers, Panjabi criticized the tendency to cast actors lacking proficient acting abilities.

QUESTIONS MAKERS FOR CONSIDERING BIG NAMES, STAR KIDS AND ESTABLISHED ACTORS

She expressed her discontent with the prevailing mindset that only big names guarantee success in the web space. Panjabi asserted that such practices need to change, urging the industry to prioritize talent over mere popularity.

Concluding her thoughts, Panjabi posed a thought-provoking question to the makers and casting directors, questioning their preference for big names, star kids, and established actors. She pondered whether this approach is solely driven by the desire to sell and attract viewership, and if so, where does true talent fit into the equation.

Kamya Panjabi's dedication to television remains unwavering, as she prioritizes her love for the medium amidst the flourishing world of films and OTT platforms.

