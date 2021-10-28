'Nation needs courageous women like you': Netizens applaud Kamya Punjabi for joining Congress in Mumbai

The Congress got a fresh dose of glamour with well-known television actress Kamya Panjabi joining the party here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and other leaders like Charan Singh Sapra welcomed Panjabi to the party fold.

Shooting to popularity with her appearance in the reality show "Bigg Boss-7" (2013), Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses.

Congress activist Niraj Bhatia and other leaders shared pictures of her joining the party on the social media.

On Thursday, Kamya took to Twitter to update fans about the new chapter in her life.

She wrote, "A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @BhaiJagtap1 bhai @tehseenp @INCMumbai @INCIndia for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji."

Kamya, 42, has worked in several teleserials including "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann", "Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak", "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", "Rethi", Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani", "Piya Ka Ghar", and "Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar".

Besides, she has acted in Bollywood films like "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", "Yaadein", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani", "Koi.. Mil Gaya", and music videos like "Mehndi Mehndi" and a play "Pajama Party"

(By agencies)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:09 PM IST