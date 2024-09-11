VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned a protective son to his mother as the duo visited the revered Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. The mother-son duo was spotted seeking blessings at the temple amid the ongoing Ganpati festivities.

In videos that have now gone viral, Sidharth can be seen shielding his mother from the crowd as locals went berserk seeing the star in the vicinity. He was all smiles as the paparazzi surrounded them, but also held his mother close to make sure she entered the temple with ease.

Sidharth looked handsome in a red kurta and dhoti pants, and he also flaunted his fresh haircut. The actor interacted with the authorities and paps as he stepped out after praying at the temple.

Sidharth got married to Kiara Advani in February 2023, and ever since, the actor is seen shuttling between his home in Mumbai and his parents' house in Delhi. The actor is a doting son, and he never leaves a chance to shower love on his family.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the film Yodha in June, which despite being made on a massive budget, tanked miserably at the box office. The Shershaah actor is reportedly now eyeing a collaboration with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan.

Read Also Sidharth Malhotra Oozes 70s Vintage Charm At The Ramp For Shantnu And Nikhil's Couture Show

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth will be seen sharing the screen with his wife, Kiara Advani, once again, this time in a romcom. However, the two are yet to sign the dotted lines. Recently, the couple was spotted paying a visit at designer Manish Malhotra's residence to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.