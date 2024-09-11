 VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

In videos that have now gone viral, Sidharth can be seen shielding his mother from the crowd as locals went berserk seeing the star in the vicinity

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned a protective son to his mother as the duo visited the revered Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. The mother-son duo was spotted seeking blessings at the temple amid the ongoing Ganpati festivities.

In videos that have now gone viral, Sidharth can be seen shielding his mother from the crowd as locals went berserk seeing the star in the vicinity. He was all smiles as the paparazzi surrounded them, but also held his mother close to make sure she entered the temple with ease.

Sidharth looked handsome in a red kurta and dhoti pants, and he also flaunted his fresh haircut. The actor interacted with the authorities and paps as he stepped out after praying at the temple.

Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra Buys Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore, Takes Kiara Advani For A Drive In Mumbai...
article-image

Sidharth got married to Kiara Advani in February 2023, and ever since, the actor is seen shuttling between his home in Mumbai and his parents' house in Delhi. The actor is a doting son, and he never leaves a chance to shower love on his family.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the film Yodha in June, which despite being made on a massive budget, tanked miserably at the box office. The Shershaah actor is reportedly now eyeing a collaboration with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan.

Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra Oozes 70s Vintage Charm At The Ramp For Shantnu And Nikhil's Couture Show
article-image

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth will be seen sharing the screen with his wife, Kiara Advani, once again, this time in a romcom. However, the two are yet to sign the dotted lines. Recently, the couple was spotted paying a visit at designer Manish Malhotra's residence to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Mehta Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony...

Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Mehta Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony...