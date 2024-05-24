VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the late hours of Thursday after being hospitalised for a day in Ahmedabad. The actor suffered a heatstroke and was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after the playoff clash between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21.

After being hospitalised and under observation for a day, SRK was discharged on Thursday and the entire Khan family flew down to Mumbai together in a private jet in the night. As fans and the media gathered outside the airport to catch one glimpse of the star, SRK had himself covered with a huge umbrella as he stepped out of the airport.

The Pathaan actor did not pose for the paps and instead, went straight for his car, all the while hiding behind the umbrella and being surrounded by his team.

Gauri Khan, Abram Khan, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were also seen stepping out of the airport and jetting off in their cars.

After KKR defeated SRH at the Narendra Modi stadium and became the first team to reach the IPL 2024 finals, SRK was seen celebrating in the stands and later, he also indulged in his customary victory lap around the stadium.

However, he was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad the next day after he suffered a heatstroke and severe dehydration and Gauri Khan was seen rushing to be by his side. KKR co-owner and best friend Juhi Chawla also paid him a visit at the hospital.

On Thursday, SRK's manager Pooja issued an official statement about his health and assured fans that the actor was doing fine. She also thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

SRK will soon be travelling to Chepauk, Chennai for the final IPL 2024 clash between KKR and whichever team wins the Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR.