 VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation

SRK was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after he suffered a heatstroke and severe dehydration

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the late hours of Thursday after being hospitalised for a day in Ahmedabad. The actor suffered a heatstroke and was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after the playoff clash between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21.

After being hospitalised and under observation for a day, SRK was discharged on Thursday and the entire Khan family flew down to Mumbai together in a private jet in the night. As fans and the media gathered outside the airport to catch one glimpse of the star, SRK had himself covered with a huge umbrella as he stepped out of the airport.

The Pathaan actor did not pose for the paps and instead, went straight for his car, all the while hiding behind the umbrella and being surrounded by his team.

Gauri Khan, Abram Khan, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were also seen stepping out of the airport and jetting off in their cars.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Wheelchair-Bound Fan Despite Poor Health After IPL Match In Ahmedabad; Video...
article-image

After KKR defeated SRH at the Narendra Modi stadium and became the first team to reach the IPL 2024 finals, SRK was seen celebrating in the stands and later, he also indulged in his customary victory lap around the stadium.

However, he was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad the next day after he suffered a heatstroke and severe dehydration and Gauri Khan was seen rushing to be by his side. KKR co-owner and best friend Juhi Chawla also paid him a visit at the hospital.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: Actor Feeling Much Better, To Attend IPL Final In Chennai, Reveals...
article-image

On Thursday, SRK's manager Pooja issued an official statement about his health and assured fans that the actor was doing fine. She also thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

SRK will soon be travelling to Chepauk, Chennai for the final IPL 2024 clash between KKR and whichever team wins the Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Monochrome Glamour At Cannes 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Monochrome Glamour At Cannes 2024

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella As He Returns To Mumbai Post Hospitalisation

‘India Mein Hua Toh…’: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Why Khatron Ke Khiladi Happens In Foreign...

‘India Mein Hua Toh…’: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Why Khatron Ke Khiladi Happens In Foreign...

Ankit Gupta's Costar Neha Rana To Star Opposite Neil Bhatt For His Upcoming Show On Colors: Reports

Ankit Gupta's Costar Neha Rana To Star Opposite Neil Bhatt For His Upcoming Show On Colors: Reports

Barah By Barah Review: Gyanendra Tripathi Solely Drives This Not-So Plot Heavy Slow Burner

Barah By Barah Review: Gyanendra Tripathi Solely Drives This Not-So Plot Heavy Slow Burner