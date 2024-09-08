 VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Bappa Morya Re, Performs Aarti At Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma's Ganeshotsav
Sachin T Updated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen attending the Ganeshotsav celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The actor even sang and performed the aarti along with the kids of the family.

In a video that has now gone viral, Salman can be seen performing the aarti at Arpita's residence and singing 'Bappa Morya Re!' along with the other members of the family and the guests. He performed aarti with his niece Ayat and the other children of the Khan-daan.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens called Salman the "most secular actor", and also gushed over his bond with the kids. "Most Secular Human Being Megastar Salman Khan," a user commented, while another wrote, "Salman respects every religion".

Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and others were also present during the celebrations. Not just them, but Iulia Vantur, Orry, Varun Sharma, and other friends of the Khan family also marked their attendance.

After the festivities at Arpita's home, Salman was seen visiting Antilia to attend the Ganeshotsav celebrations of the Ambani family. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greeted the superstar at their residence.

Later, he also paid a quick visit to Rahul Kanal's residence to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' film, Sikandar, the shoot for which has already commenced. The actor reportedly took a break from the shoot after suffering a rib injury during one of the scenes.

He also has The Bull with Karan Johar in the pipeline, however, if reports are to be believed, the film has been put on the backburner for the time being due to logistical issues.

