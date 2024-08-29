VIDEO: Salman Khan Fans Say 'Legend Is Getting Old' After He Struggles To Get Up From His Seat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left his fans concerned after his appearance at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was seen struggling to get up from his seat and a video of the moment has now gone viral on the internet.

Salman attended an event in the city along with his sister Alvira, and his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Sonali Bendre also graced the venue. As soon as the Ek Tha Tiger actor spotted her, he tried to rise from his seat to greet her, but his discomfort was recorded on the cameras.

The 58-year-old actor was seen struggling to rise from his seat and it took him some time and the support of the sofa before he managed to stand and hug Sonali.

Netizens were left worried after the video went viral and they said that age was finally catching up with the actor. "Feels sad to see your fav hero getting old," a user commented, while another wrote, "He is 58..If he's still working, kudos to him!" "Our childhood hero is getting old", "Legend is getting old!", other comments read.

#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most 🙏❣️



pic.twitter.com/CQomVLEKZd — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 28, 2024

As per reports, Salman also suffered an injury to his ribs recently, and fans wished him a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Salman has numerous projects lined up for the months to come. He will be next seen in Sikandar, which will be directed by Ghajini fame director AR Murugadoss. He also has a film with Karan Johar in the pipeline, and he is expected to reunite with veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya as well.