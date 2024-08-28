Bigg Boss 18: Stree 2 Actor Sunil Kumar, Who Played Sarkata, Approached For Salman Khan's Show

Actor Sunil Kumar, who played the role of Sarkata in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster film Stree 2, will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss 18. Stree 2 has been making waves at the box office, drawing rave reviews from both audiences and critics. While the film's leads have received widespread acclaim, it's villain, Sarkata, is also garnering a lot of attention for his role.

In one of his latest interviews, Sunil revealed that he got a call from the makers of Bigg Boss 18 and that he is considering their offer.

"I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests," the actor told Pinkvilla.

Who is Sunil Kumar?

Hailing from Jammu, Sunil is known as 'Great Khali of Jammu' because of his impressive stature. He is 7 feet 6 inches tall. Beyond his role in Stree 2, Sunil's life story is as captivating as his on-screen persona.

Sunil serves as a constable with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, balancing a demanding career with his passion for wrestling. His journey into the force was facilitated by his accomplishments in sports, including handball and volleyball, which earned him a position under the sports quota.

His athletic prowess was demonstrated when he participated in a WWE Tryout back in 2019.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants

Other celebrities who are reportedly participating in the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Kashish Kapoor, Dolly Chaiwala, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Faisu, Sheezan Khan, Deepika Arya, Isha Koppikar, Karan Patel and others.

The show is all set to begin from October 2024, however, the final date has not been out yet.