 Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS To Participation In Bigg Boss 18: 'Something I Wouldn't Consider Even If...'
Former Bollywood actress has cleared the air about being approached for superstar Salman Khan-hosted controversial show "Bigg Boss 18".

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Former Bollywood actress has cleared the air about being approached for superstar Salman Khan-hosted controversial show "Bigg Boss 18". She said it's a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic.

It was reported that Somy was approached for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 18" as per the list of participants floating on the Internet. Debunking rumours, Somy said: "I can't leave my non-profit to be a part of a show whose filming duration is far too long. I say this with the utmost respect for the show that I have not watched a single episode of it and have no idea what it entails.

"I have heard it's scripted, and I was going to be a contestant, which is something I have never conversed about with anyone from the show who works behind the scenes," she said.

She said that scripted reality shows are an oxymoron. "Something I would not consider partaking in even if they were to reach out to me as a contestant's position. Therefore, it's a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic, which networks often do."

"I was told to pretend that I was having an affair with a certain actor right before that specific film would be released for publicity in the 90's, so this isn't surprising at all," she added. She believes that the ratings would go high if she hosted or participated in the show.

"Think about it: Somy Ali is hosting Bigg Boss after Salman Khan. Imagine the ratings or even participating in it. These are all made-up strategies at best. Also, I have no intention to participate in any scripted reality show. Particularly after working in an unscripted show," she concluded

