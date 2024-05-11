Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Somy Ali Urges Bishnoi Community Not To Harm Actor: 'Harming Him Won't Bring Blackbuck Back'

Salman Khan and Ex-GF Somy Ali

Salman Khan's recent fire inside and outside his house grabbed the headlines and left everyone shocked. Fans and family members were also quite concerned for the actor and have extended their support. However, the accused have been arrested and the security of Salman has tightened.

Now, his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has come in support of the actor and has extended her prayers for him. Her relationship with Salman was during the 90s, and then she shifted to the US and the two parted ways. Talking about the incident, Somy added, “I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbour.”

Some further added, “Everyone is image-conscious, be it you, me, Salman, Shah Rukh, or anybody. So, he did whatever he felt was right on his part. But currently, my focus is on what he is going through. Nobody deserves what he is experiencing right now.”

She has been concerned about Salman, but she also expressed that she does not support hunting as a sport. The beauty urged the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on.

“Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself. My life is completely dedicated to No More Tears now,” Somy Ali concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be in Sikander, with Rashmika Mandanna and it will be released on Eid 2025.