Somy Ali's EXPLOSIVE Revelation: 'Sangeeta Bijlani Called Off Marriage With Salman Khan After She Caught Him Red-Handed In Her Apartment' (WATCH)

Actress-turned-social activist Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan, recently made an explosive revelation that the Dabangg star almost got married to his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.

In one of her latest interviews with Aaj Tak, Somy said that Sangeeta had caught Salman cheating on her and she called it quits after that.

"The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma, when I grew up a little, I understood about it," Somy reportedly stated.

Somy further said that she had a crush on Salman and she came to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood as well as marry the actor. However, she claimed that things turned ugly after Salman used to 'abuse' her physically on the pretext of showing 'love and care.'

Salman and Somy reportedly dated in the 1990s, and while in the public eye, their relationship was short-lived, Somy has often stated that they had an affair for eight years.

The former actress often lashes out at Salman and in the past, she also called him 'woman beater' and 'sadistic'. Somy has also said in one of her earlier interviews that the memories of her relationship with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor still haunt her.

Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film Buland, however, it never made it to the theatres. She is known for her role in the 1997 film Chupp. She has now dedicated her life to social activism, championing women's rights in South Asia through her NGO.

