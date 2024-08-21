Is Aamir Khan Collaborating With Salman Khan After 30 Years For Film? Here's Why Netizens Think So

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan |

Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the most powerful actors in the industry known for delivering hits at the box office. The two have worked together in film Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Their comic timing and quirky humour have been loved by fans over the years.

Now, after almost 30 years Aamir Khan has hinted towards their collaboration. On platform X his production house reacted to Salman's 2010 tweet in which he wrote, "I didn't let Aamir touch me after the film. Agar mujhe gold mein badal deta toh???" It was in reference to Peepli Live, which he lauded the most during its release and gave Aamir the title of 'Mr. Midas touch'.

Reacting to the tweet the production wrote, "We think about this a lot." This banter has speculated their collaboration for a film by netizens.

Netizens React

As soon as Aamir Khan's production shared their views on the old post, netizens shared their excitement as they speculated their collaboration for the next project. One of the users wrote, "So you guys are coming up with something and you are good at marketing it Let's know about it."

Another user commented, "Sallu signed AK production movie which SRK rejected."

The third user commented, "Kuch khichadi pak rahi he kya."

"Please make it real with a great film Khan bhais ", the comment reads.

Salman Comment In 2010

Salman was highly impressed with Aamir Khan after watching his produced Peepli Live in 2010. He gave him the title of Mr. Midas touch. He chose an apt expression and shared on X, "I didn't let Aamir touch me after the film. Agar mujhe gold mein badal deta toh?."

Peepli Live was a satire on farmers suicides and it has been directed by Anusha Rizvi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions Pvt Ltd.

Aamir Earlier Confirmed His Collaboration With Salman

On April 30, 2024, Aamir Khan confirmed his collaboration with Salman Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the show, an audience member expressed the desire to witness the three stars together in a film. To which, the PK actor stated, “Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai."

He also added, "I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai.Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein."

Salman & Aamir Last Film Andaz Apna Apna

Salman and Aamir Khan have previously shared the screen space together in the comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The film starred Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor as female leads.

It follows two slackers, Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan), who compete to win the heart of a wealthy heiress.