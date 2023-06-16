Video: Saif Ali Khan’s Ravan Getting ‘Python Massage’ In Adipurush Goes Viral |

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who remained absent from the promotions of his latest release Adipurush after it courted controversy, is receiving praise for his portrayal of Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. Saif received backlash initially after his character Lankesh was shown to have a boy-cut, crew-cut hairstyle with blade marks over the ears, and riding a bat instead of Pushpak Viman.

Now, a video shows Saif’s character being coiled by multiple pythons in the film. A Twitter user wrote, “Chalo ye wala massage bhi dekh lo python massage sponsored by Om Raut.”

Ravana's character is always shown as a staunch believer and worshipper of Lord Shiva who gracefully dresses and has an identifiable mustache. He always adorns a Tilak on his forehead with a golden crown.

In 2022, a plea seeking a stay on the film's release mentioned that Ravana belongs to Sri Lanka and his traits are identifiable with one of Sri Lanka whereas the defendant in the trailer of the movie has tried to portray Ravana to be belonging to the Middle East identifying him with one as Mughal antecedent i.e. one who invaded India.

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

