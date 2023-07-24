Video: Ranveer Singh Wears Nothing But ₹35,000 Underwear In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani New Promo |

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh took to Twitter and dropped a stunning new promo for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the video, Ranveer bares it all and flaunts his ripped body covered in nothing but red Versace underwear worth Rs 35,000. He wrote in the caption, “Monday Aa #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said the advance booking for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is open. The family entertainer, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, marks Johar's return to the big screen as a director after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I'm gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - in cinemas this Friday. (sic)" the filmmaker posted on Instagram.

During a press conference in Delhi, Alia said, “Karan and Ranveer used to discuss each other's looks as soon as we came on the sets. Before starting the scene, Ranveer would come and observe Karan’s shoes, and his clothes, which I never saw happening in any other film sets because the appreciation they both have for each other’s style is very special to just the two of them.”

Ranveer agreed with Alia and shared, “This is our morning ritual. This is how we warm up. As you must have heard in in ‘Koffee with Karan’, in our episode, Karan aur main do aise mard hai jiske andar ek Dilli ki aunty hai (Karan and I are two men with a Delhi aunty inside us).”

Ranveer also recalled how he and Karan used to indulge in “fashion-banter” on the sets of the film and revealed how they used to tease each other with different brand names.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Indian cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. A Dharma Productions project, the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

It will release on the big screens on July 28.