Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Soundtrack At Spotify Premium Fans First Event: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Spotify Premium Fans First event promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. See more photos ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alia was an absolute stunner in black
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Can it be eventful enough without Ranveer taking the centrestage?
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actors shake a leg on What Jhumka?
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The duo were joined by the film's composer Pritam
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Singer Jonita Gandhi and social media influencers Yashraj Mukhate, Ruhee Dosani and Sai Godbole also danced alongside the actors
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The highlight of the evening was an unreleased track from the film that has been crooned by Sonu Nigam, who also joined the do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Directed by Karan Johar, the film releases in cinemas on July 28, 2023
Photos by Varinder Chawla
