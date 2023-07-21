Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Soundtrack At Spotify Premium Fans First Event: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Spotify Premium Fans First event promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. See more photos ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Alia was an absolute stunner in black

Can it be eventful enough without Ranveer taking the centrestage?

The actors shake a leg on What Jhumka?

The duo were joined by the film's composer Pritam

Singer Jonita Gandhi and social media influencers Yashraj Mukhate, Ruhee Dosani and Sai Godbole also danced alongside the actors

The highlight of the evening was an unreleased track from the film that has been crooned by Sonu Nigam, who also joined the do

Directed by Karan Johar, the film releases in cinemas on July 28, 2023

