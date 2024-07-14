VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Hangs Upside Down, Dances To 'Spiderman Spiderman' At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for his limitless energy and enthusiasm, grabbed eyeballs once again after a video showing him hanging upside down and dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash went viral.

In the video that is now splashed all over the internet, Ranveer can be seen hanging upside down from a harness and showing off his moves. What cracked up the netizens further was the fact that he was dancing to the song 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain'.

Ranveer reportedly belted out the performance at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony, which took place in Mumbai a few days ago.

"What is his social battery made of? It never fades," a user commented, while another wrote, "I need someone with ranveer's golden retriever energy".

Anant and Radhika got married in a grand ceremony on July 12 and there too, Ranveer was amongst the first ones to arrive from the groom squad. Videos of the actor dancing his heart out in the baraat and entertaining a room full of the biggest names from all walks of life have now gone viral.

He was seen setting the stage on fire with Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya, Veer Pahariya, Meezan Jaffery, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and others. Not just that, but he also shook a leg with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the wedding.

Ranveer, who happens to be one of the closest friends of the Ambanis, was also gifted a luxury watch worth over Rs 2 crore as a gift by Anant. Shah Rukh Khan, Veer Pahariya, Meezan, and several other 'friends of the groom' also received the swanky watches as gifts.