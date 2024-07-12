 Priyanka Chopra Dances With Ranveer Singh At Anant Ambani's Baraat Ahead Of Wedding With Radhika Merchant (VIDEO)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is scheduled to take place today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. 

An inside video from the wedding shows Priyanka dancing to Anant's baraat alongside her Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh on the hit track Sapne Mein Milti Hai from the film Satya. The video also captures Arjun Kapoor, Orry, and Ananya Panday grooving to the beats.

Check out the video:

article-image
article-image

Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmering yellow lehenga choli from the house of designer Tarun Tahiliani. Nick, on the other hand, complemented her in a Sabyasachi powder pink sherwani.

