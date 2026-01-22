 Video: Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional On Receiving Handwritten Letter From 10-Year-Old Daughter Adira
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji interacted with filmmaker Karan Johar as well as the media in Mumbai on Thursday (January 22). The actress, who is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, opened up about her journey as she completed 30 years in Bollywood. During the event, Rani also got emotional after receiving a handwritten letter from her 10-year-old daughter Adira.

Several photos and videos of Rani have surfaced on social media, however, one particular video that has gone viral shows Rani breaking down after seeing the letter.

The letter was read by Karan and Rani got visibly emotional as Adira praised her and mentioned about the qualities she likes about her mother.

article-image

"First of all, I just want to say that I love you. You are the best mother in the world. We have shared countless memories together - joyful, tearful and, of course, funny. There are some qualities I like about you, some qualities I don't and some qualities I have inherited from you," the letter read.

It further read, "Some qualities that I have got from you are my acting, dancing and painting skills. One quality I don't like about you but have got from you is your short temper. We might be a bit different, like how to like bod colours and I like pastels... but at the same time, we are quite similar in many ways - like our looks, habits and skills. There are also some I have that do don't have, like my school math skills. When I grow up, I want to be kind, confident, loving, intelligent and stylish, just like you."

article-image

On a concluding note, Adira mentioned in the letter, "Everything aside, we are same blood, we are mother and daughter and we'll have an everlasting bond forever. I love you so much, Mumma."

Rani welcomed her daughter Adira with filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra on December 9, 2015.

