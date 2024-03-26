VIDEO: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Celebrates 14th Anniversary With Actor, Sparks Reconciliation Rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sparked reconciliation rumours after she wished her husband, actor on their 14th wedding anniversary on her social media handle.

Her caption read, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers." In it, Nawazuddin is seen smiling happily with Aaliya and their two children, Shora and Yaani. She also added a song What A Wonderful World in the background.

Check it out:

Several users reacted to Aaliya's video and asked if they have patched-up. A user asked, "Inka toh divorce ho rha tha naa." Another said, "God bless u . Ladai jhagde hote rahte hain just ignore."

While a third fan added, "Happy to see both of you together ! Plz keep ur marriage it’s not easy but better for everyone including your children and yourself . Nibhana asan nahi tabhi toh bolte gai marriage it’s not bed of roses but with little effort from both sides u both can make it better . Well u guys are experienced then me in life and in age too so u know better . I will hall tye happiness ahead."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Aaliya opened up on her new-found love and revealed that he is a Dubai-based man, who is Italian.

She had told ETimes in 2023 that she filed for divorce two years ago, long before she met her new companion.

"I want Nawaz to do well in life. Our divorce case is still on I have struggled for 19 years. Had I been calculative about these things, I wouldn’t have shared about my (new) relationship on social media... I was mentally exhausted. I have finally moved on and I am in a happy space," she added.

Meanwhile, Aaliya was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.