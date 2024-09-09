VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Goes Semi-Nude, Flaunts Chiselled Body In Steamy Photoshoot Amid The Perfect Couple Buzz

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who recently marked his Hollywood debut with the film, The Perfect Couple, sent hearts racing on the internet after he dropped a steamy new video on his social media handle. The actor collaborated with a magazine and went semi-nude for the photoshoot, glimpses of which he shared on Monday.

Ishaan took to his Instagram handle and drove away the Monday blues of his followers as he struck shirtless poses on a wrought-iron bed. He then went ahead to unzip his pants and posed in nothing but underwear, and while at it, he also flaunted his chiselled abs and physique.

Fans drooled over the no holds barred video and flooded the comments section with compliments. "Damn damn hot!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Oh y'all know what people want..."

A fan also praised Ishaan for his role in The Perfect Couple and wrote, "Coming here right after finishing watching perfect couple & omg… you make us so proud… not a random cameo but a meaty role!"

Ishaan recently played the male lead opposite Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple, which is now streaming on Netflix. The crime drama revolves around the investigation surrounding a body which is discovered just hours before a lavish wedding ceremony, and each one of the guests present ends up being a suspect.

It also stars Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber and others in key roles.

Besides, Ishaan will be next seen in The Royals, a regal romance drama, in which Ishaan will be seen romancing Bhumi Pednekar. The show also stars Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in key roles.