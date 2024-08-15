The Perfect Couple OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter's Show

The Perfect Couple OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Perfect Couple is a suspense thriller series in which Nicole Kidman plays the lead role. The six-episodic series will be released in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Perfect Couple?

The series is set to release on September 5, 2024, on Netflix. Nicole Kidman shared a poster of the series and captioned, "Want to come to a wedding? The Perfect Couple, September 5 @Netflix."

Plot

The story revolves around a famous novelist, Geer Garrison Kidman, but she doesn't admire Amelia, who is set to marry into their affluent family. Things take an intense turn everyone is when local police discover a dead body on a beach. What happens when the whole family becomes a suspect when police investigate the mysterious murder case?

Cast

The series cast includes Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison (a novelist), Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Nick Searcy as Deputy Carl, Michael Beach as Dan Carter and Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet, among others.

About The Perfect Couple

The crime thriller show is an adaptation of author Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name . Susanne Bier has directed the series and Jenna Lamia has created it. The Perfect Couple is produced by Blossom Films, The Jackal Group and 21 Laps Entertainment.