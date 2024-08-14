 The Requin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The horror-thriller film is written and directed by Le-Van Kiet

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
The Requin OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Requin is a horror-thriller film starring Alicia Silverstone in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on January 28, 2022. After two years, it is set to release on an OTT platform in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Requin?

The film will be released on August 16, 2024. It will be available on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The film revolves around a young woman named Jaelyn who decides to go on a vacation with her husband, Kyle, in Vietnam near the ocean when she experiences a stillbirth. The couple stays in an over-water bungalow and spends time together until a stormy night knocks on the door.

The tropical storm strikes their homes, and the house drifts away from the mainland because of the storm. Jaelyn's life turns upside down when Kyle gets killed when a shark attacks him. Will she be able to save her own life? Or will she become the next victim of the Shark?

Cast and production of The Requin

The film features Alicia Silverstone as Jaelyn, James Tupper as Kyle, Kha Mai as Tour Guide, Danny Chung as Fisherman and Deirdre O'Connell as Anne, among others.

The horror-thriller film is written and directed by Le-Van Kiet. Cameron Burns has produced the film with Jordan Dykstra, Ellen Wander, Ashleigh Snead, Todd Lundbohm, Todd Lundbohm and Jordan Dykstra under Film Bridge International and Paper Street Pictures.

