The Deliverance OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming horror film is written by Elijah Bynum and David Coggeshall.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
The Deliverance OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Deliverance is a horror film starring Andra Day and Glenn Close in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on August 16, 2024 and later it will be released on OTT in the same month.

When and where to watch The Deliverance online?

The supernatural film is set to premiere on OTT on August 30, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Inspired by a chilling true story of possession. The Deliverance arrives on Netflix 30 August."

Plot

The plot revolves around a family whose lives change when they discover paranormal activities around them, which make them do life-threatening activities.

Will they be able to get from it and stop the demonic occurrence is revealed in the film?

Cast

The film's cast includes Andra Day as Ebony, Glenn Close as Alberta, Caleb McLaughlin, Mo'Nique as a social activist, Anthony B Jenkins, Rob Morgan, Miss Lawrence, Tasha Smith as Asia, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, among others.

All about The Deliverance

The upcoming horror film is written by Elijah Bynum and David Coggeshall. According to reports, the film is inspired by the true incident. Lee Daniels has produced the film with Pamela Oas Williams, Tucker Tooley, and Todd Crites under Turn Left Productions and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Stan Salfas has edited the film, and Lucas Vidal has composed the music.

