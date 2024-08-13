 Little Hearts OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The Malayalam language romantic film is helmed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Little Hearts OTT Release Date | Trailer

Little Hearts is a romantic comedy film starring Mahima Nambiar and Shane Nigam in the lead roles. The film was theatrically released on June 7, 2024. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Little Hearts on OTT?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Malayalam language romantic film is helmed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul.

Plot

The story revolves around Sibi and Sosha, who fall in love with each other and decide to confess their relationship to their parents. However, things take an intense turn when the duo gets to know that Sibi's father, Baby, loves Cicily, but her family doesn't approve of Cicily's relationship. What will Sibi do when he knows his father's secret relationship? Will he sacrifice his own love for his father?

Cast and production of Little Hearts

The film features Shane Nigam as Sibi, Mahima Nambiar as Sosha, John Kaippali as Rony, Parvathy Babu, Shammi Thilakan as Joy, Parvathi Malaa as Anita, Renji Panicker as Johnson, Ramya Suvi as Cicily, Jaffer Idukki as Paappan, Baburaj as Pushpakandam and Shine Tom Chacko as Sharon, among others.

It is produced by Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomos under the banner of Sandra Thomas Production. Luke Jose has done the cinematography and Noufal Abdullah has edited the film. Kailash Menon has composed the music and Million Dreams has distributed the film.

