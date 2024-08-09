 Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Telugu language comedy film is written and directed by Anurag Palutla

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra OTT Release Date | Trailer

Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra is an upcoming comedy film starring VK Naresh and Priya Vadlamani in the lead roles. The Telugu language film is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra?

The film will stream online from August 14, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ETV WIN.

Plot

The story centres around a happy family who decides to go on a trip to Goa with their old van. Before the trip, the family repaired the van. However, things take an intense turn when the container containing the ashes of 'Baby' goes missing. Soon they start facing challenges on a road trip. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra

The Telugu language comedy film is written and directed by Anurag Palutla. Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra features VK Naresh, Brahmanandam and Srilakshmi, among others. The film is produced by Sateesh Gude, B, Sudheer Eda and Bapineedu under Yellow Design Studio.

Naresh Adupa has edited the film with Hari Shankar TN and Meghnan Sheshavapuri and Sai Maneendhar Reddy has handled the technical parts. RH Vikram has composed the music, and Sri Sushi and Teja Reddy has done the screenplay of the film.

