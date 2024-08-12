 Konjam Pesinaal Yenna OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Konjam Pesinaal Yenna OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Konjam Pesinaal Yenna OTT Release Date | Trailer

Konjam Pesinaal Yenna is a romantic comedy film starring Vinoth Kishan and Keerthi Pandian in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 23, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Konjam Pesinaal Yenna ?

The movie will stream on August 16, 2024, on Aha.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a young girl named Sanjana who falls in love with Ajay through social media and soon develops a deep relationship. However, things take an intense turn when she learns that Ajay is her childhood friend. Will Sanjana be able to accept him, continue a loving relationship, and meet Ajay in person? The film reveals the answers.

article-image

Cast

The film cast includes Vinoth Kishan as Ajay, Gowtham Sundararajan, Keerthi Pandian as Sanjana, Kaamna Batra, VJ Ashiq, YS Sharmila, Rajshree Rajan, Dharani Reddy, Sharai Benny, Akash Premkumar, Kaamna Batra and Gowtham Sundararajan, among others.

All about Konjam Pesinaal Yenna

The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Giri Murphy. Sameer Bharat Ram has produced the film under the banner of Super Talkies. Lenin has done the cinematography, and Dhanasekar E has edited the film. The music is composed by Deepan Chakravarthy.

