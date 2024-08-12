 Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream

The upcoming biographical series is based on the life of the fastest F1 racer in the world, Ayrton Senna

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Senna OTT Release Date | Trailer

Senna is a biographical series starring Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in the lead role. The sports drama is set to premiere on OTT on August 12, 2024.

When and where to watch Senna?

The upcoming series will premiere on August 29, 2024 and it will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The series narrates the story of a Brazilian car racer, Ayrton Senna, who won the Formula One World Drivers Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991. It also explores his passion for racing and the challenges he faced throughout his journey.

Cast

The series cast includes Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, Kaya Scodelario as Laura, Alice Wegmann as Lilian de Vasconcellos Souza, Pamela Tome as Xuxa Meneghel, Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu, Camila Mardila as Viviane Senna, Marco Ricca as Milton Guirado Theodoro da Silva, Susana Ribeiro as Neyde Joana Senna, Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton, Steven Mackintosh as Frank Williams, Felipe Prioli as Riccardo Patrese, Rob Compton as Terry Fullerton and Charlie Hamblett as Martin Brundle, among others.

All About Senna

The upcoming biographical series is based on the life of the fastest F1 racer, Ayrton Senna, and is directed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende.

Gustavo Braganca has written the series with Alvaro Campos, Rafael Spínola, Alvaro Mamute, and Thais Falcao. It is produced by Fabiano Gullane and Caio Gullane under Gullane. Azul Serra and Kaur Zilli has done the cinematography.

