Follow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online

Follow Kar Lo Yrr OTT Release Date |

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a reality show starring social media influencer Uorfi Javed in the lead role. It will premiere on OTT in August 2024 and be released in 240 countries worldwide.

When & where to watch Follow Kar Lo Yaar on OTT?

The upcoming show will premiere on August 23, 2024, and audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles. The actress shared a trailer of the show on Instagram and wrote, "If you think it’s ‘too much’ you haven’t seen anything yet! #FollowKarLoYaarOnPrime, Aug 23."

Plot

The nine-episode series aims to showcase Uorfi Javed's life and her journey to becoming a celebrity. The show focuses on the challenges she has faced before achieving stardom. In the teaser, Javed shared a glimpse of her trending outfits and revealed how she draws inspiration to craft her distinctive attire.

All about Follow Kar Lo Yaar

The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under Sol Productions.

Talking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement, "Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi’s journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognizable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur."