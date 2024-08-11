 Follow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFollow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online

Follow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online

The upcoming reality show is directed by Sandeep Kukreja, and Fazila Allana has produced the series with Kamna Menezes.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow Kar Lo Yrr OTT Release Date |

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a reality show starring social media influencer Uorfi Javed in the lead role. It will premiere on OTT in August 2024 and be released in 240 countries worldwide.

When & where to watch Follow Kar Lo Yaar on OTT?

FPJ Shorts
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO

The upcoming show will premiere on August 23, 2024, and audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles. The actress shared a trailer of the show on Instagram and wrote, "If you think it’s ‘too much’ you haven’t seen anything yet! #FollowKarLoYaarOnPrime, Aug 23."

Plot

The nine-episode series aims to showcase Uorfi Javed's life and her journey to becoming a celebrity. The show focuses on the challenges she has faced before achieving stardom. In the teaser, Javed shared a glimpse of her trending outfits and revealed how she draws inspiration to craft her distinctive attire.

Read Also
Chandu Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan's Sports Biopic
article-image
Read Also
Bad Monkey OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Follow Kar Lo Yaar

The series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja and produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes under Sol Productions.

Talking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement, "Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi’s journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognizable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action...

'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action...

Follow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online

Follow Kar Lo Yaar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Uorfi Javed's Reality Show Online

'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya...

'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya...

Hina Khan Takes Stand For Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Attacks: ‘What Is Wrong Is Wrong’

Hina Khan Takes Stand For Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Attacks: ‘What Is Wrong Is Wrong’