 Bad Monkey OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The upcoming series is based on Carl Hiaasen's best-selling novel of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Bad Monkey OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bad Monkey is an upcoming show starring Vince Vaughn in the lead role. The series will be released on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Bad Monkey?

The first two episodes of the series will be released on August 14, 2024, and the makers will release its subsequent episodes every week. Audiences can watch it on Apple TV+.

Story

The story of the series focuses on a former detective named Andrew Yancy, whose authority gets reduced to a restaurant in South Florida. Things take an intense turn when a tourist discovers a human hand. What action does Andrew Yancy take? Will he be able to solve the bizarre case?

Cast

The film features Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, Jodie Turner-Smith as Dragon Queen, Michelle Monaghan as Bonnie Witt, Meredith Hagner as Eve Stripling, Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino, Rob Delaney as Christopher, Ronald Peet as Neville Stafford, John Ortiz as Rogelio Burton, Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin, Alex Moffat as Evan Shook and Reese Antoinette as Dawnie, among others.

About The Monkey

The upcoming series is based on Carl Hiaasen's best-selling novel of the same name. It is developed by Bill Lawrence, Marcos Siega, Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, and Vince Vaughn under Warner Bros Television, Two Soups Productions, and Doozer Productions.

