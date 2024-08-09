GG Precinct OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Greg Hsu, Gingle Wang's Comedy Series

GG Precinct OTT Release Date | Trailer

GG Precinct is a supernatural comedy series starring Greg Hsu and Gingle Wang in the lead roles. The six-episodic series is all set to drop on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of GG Precinct

The series will be released on August 22, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A spin-off of the film "Marry My Dead Body", the crime-comedy series GG PRECINCT airs August 22."

Story

The plot revolves around a detective named Wu Ming-han who tries to solve a murder case in China and discovers that the reoccurrence of this horrific ritualistic murder is reminiscent of the murder 20 years ago. Will Detective Wu Ming-han be able to solve the mystery with his GG Precinct squad members? What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series features Greg Hsu as Wu Ming-han, Gingle Wang as Lin Tzu-ching, Flower Chen as Chubby, Ma Nien-Hsien as Chang Yung-kang, Lulu Huang as Li Shu-fen, Tai Chih-yuan as The Chinese Idiom Killer, Da-her Lin, Maria Abe, Huang Hsuan as teacher, Kunda Hsieh and Wu Yang lin, among others.

All about GG Precinct

The upcoming comedy series is written and directed by Cheng Wei-hao and Yin Chen-hao.It is produced by Cheng Wei-hao and Veronica Jin under Calendar Studios.