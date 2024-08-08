Tikdam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Amit Sial's Film Online

Tikdam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tikdam is a family drama starring Amit Sial in the lead role. It premiered at the International Film Festival of Houston in 2023 and will be released on an OTT platform in August 2024.

When and where to watch Tikdam?

The film will be released on August 23, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Witness the power of unity and the unbreakable family bond in Tikdam, a heartwarming story that will leave you inspired and smiling 😌Tikdam, streaming 23rd August onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Story

The film narrates the story of a struggling father of two young kids who spends most of his time with his children. However, one day, he decides to go out of his village to earn more money. Will he be able to leave his children and venture to the city? The film aims to showcase an emotional bond in a family.

Cast and production of Tikdam

The upcoming family film is helmed by Vivek Anchalia. Along with Amit Sial, the film features Divyansh Dwivedi, Aarohi Sau, Nayan Bhatt, Arisht Jain, and, Ajit Sarwotam Kelkar, among others. Tikdam is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Parth Gajjar, Poonam Shroff, Shweta Sharma and Savio Shenoy. It is written by Vivek Anchalia and Pahlaj Nihalani.