IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date — When & Where To Watch Vijay Varma's Thriller Series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date | Trailer

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is an upcoming series starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack?

The thriller series is scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix."

188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix.#IC814OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xBcT3fx4EE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 3, 2024

Plot

The series is set in 1999 and tells the story of India's longest hijack. It revolves around Indian Airlines Flight 814, which gets hijacked when the plane heads towards India's capital, New Delhi, from Nepal. What is the motive of the hijackers? What the Indian government will do in this crisis is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series features a talented cast, including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Anupam Tripathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri as Anjali Paul, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma and Kanwaljit Singh, among others.

All about IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The upcoming series is based on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight 814. It is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava. It is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha with Nikhil Ravi and Trisha Srivastava. The eight-episodic series is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under Matchbox Shots.