 IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date — When & Where To Watch Vijay Varma's Thriller Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date — When & Where To Watch Vijay Varma's Thriller Series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date — When & Where To Watch Vijay Varma's Thriller Series

The upcoming series is based on the real story of hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight 814

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Release Date | Trailer

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is an upcoming series starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack?

FPJ Shorts
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)

The thriller series is scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix."

Plot

The series is set in 1999 and tells the story of India's longest hijack. It revolves around Indian Airlines Flight 814, which gets hijacked when the plane heads towards India's capital, New Delhi, from Nepal. What is the motive of the hijackers? What the Indian government will do in this crisis is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series features a talented cast, including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Anupam Tripathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri as Anjali Paul, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma and Kanwaljit Singh, among others.

Read Also
Jackpot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch John Cena, Awkwafina's Film Online
article-image

All about IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The upcoming series is based on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight 814. It is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava. It is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha with Nikhil Ravi and Trisha Srivastava. The eight-episodic series is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under Matchbox Shots.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over...

Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House,...

Terminator Zero OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Terminator Zero OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Parth Samthaan Reveals Sending THIS Message To Hina Khan Upon Latter Being Diagnosed With Breast...

Parth Samthaan Reveals Sending THIS Message To Hina Khan Upon Latter Being Diagnosed With Breast...