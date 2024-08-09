 The Union OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry Film
The upcoming action-thriller is directed by Julian Farino and screenplay by Joey Barton and David Guggenheim

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
The Union OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Union is a spy thriller film starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Union?

The film will be streaming from August 16, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a still from the film and captioned, "Here's a look at Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in THE UNION."

"A construction worker from Jersey is quickly thrust into the world of espionage when his high school ex recruits him on a high-stakes mission. Premiering August 16," the caption added.

Plot

The film revolves around a construction worker named Mike who lives an ordinary life until one day, he finds himself in London. Mike learns that he was abducted by his former high school girlfriend, Roxanne. In London, he meets Roxanne's boss and discovers that a list containing the identities of every US Spy was stolen by some mysterious hackers, and that is why their team, The Union, needs someone who is not on the list. Mike learns that he has been brought to London to complete a task. Will he accept the assignment?

Cast

The film features Mark Wahlberg as Mike, Halle Berry as Roxanne, JK Simmons, Mike Colter as Nick Faraday, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Lorraine Bracco as Lorraine McKenna and James McMenamin as Johnny Healy, among others.

About The Union

The upcoming action-thriller is directed by Julian Farino and screenplay by Joey Barton and David Guggenheim. Mark Wahlberg has produced the film with Jeff Waxman and Stephen Levinson under Closest to the Hole Productions and Municiple Pictures. Paul Rubell has composed the music and Alan Stewart has done the cinematography.

