 Chastity High OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Chastity High OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Chastity High OTT Release Date | Trailer

Chastity High is a romantic series starring Ai Mikami and Ryubi Miyase in the lead roles. The upcoming series is set to release in August 2024 on OTT.

Release date and platform of Chastity High?

The show is based on a true story and will be released on August 29, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "For the sake of making money, Ichica helps his friends who are dating so they don't get caught at school, until another student makes him cry 🤝❤️Watch the series Chastity High, airing August 29."

Story

The story revolves around a young girl named Ichica Arisawa who decides to take advantage of people's flings to secure her future when her school establishes a "no romance" rule to prevent fraternization between students. What happens when Ichica's heart transforms when she meets Ryogo Maki and falls for him?

Cast

The series cast includes Ai Mikami, Ryubi Miyase, Rintaro Mizusawa, Yudai Toyoda, Rintaro Mizusawa, Ichika Osaki, Shoki Nakayama, Honoka Kanemitsu, Yumemi Ishida, Moeka Hoshi, Shunya Itabashi, Ariei Umefune, Shinobu Terajima, Ken Ishiguro and Hidekazu Mashima, among others.

About Chastity High

The series is inspired by real events that took place in a Japanese school. Soshi Masumoto has directed the series with Yuka Yasukawa and Ryo Ota. It is written by Eriko Shinozaki and Rin Shuto. Makiko Okano has produced the series with Masaru Yokoyama.

