Incoming OTT Release Date: All About, Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Incoming OTT Release Date | Trailer

Incoming is a comedy film starring Bobby Cannavale and Mason Thames in the lead roles. The film will premiere on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Incoming?

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on August 23, 2024. Netflix has already bought the streaming rights.

Plot

The film narrates the story of four academy students, Benj Nielson, Cornor, Eddie, and Koosh Koushani, who receive invitations to their high school party. Will they accept the biggest challenge in their school lives and go to the party? The challenges they face are revealed in the film.

Cast

The film includes Mason Thames as Benj Nielson, Bardia Seiri as Danah Koushani, Raphael Alejandro as Connor, Bobby Cannavale as Mr Studebaker, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Scott MacArthur as Dennis, Loren Gray as Katrina Aurienna, Ali Gallo as Alyssa Nielsen, Ali Gallo as Alyssa Nielsen and Isabella Ferreira as Bailey.

All about Incoming

The upcoming comedy film is directed by John Chernin and Dave Chemin. It is produced by Nicholas Stolle, Todd Garner, Corner Welch, Mark Korshak, Gary Barber, Peter Principato, and Ben Silverman under Global Solutions Artists Road and Spyglass Media Group. Jonathan Sadoff has composed the music and Ricardo Diaz has done the cinematography. It is edited by Elizabeth Praino and Josh Crockett.