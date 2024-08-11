Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 3 of Bel-Air is a comedy series starring Jabari Banks, Jimmy Akingbola, and Cassandra Freeman in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Bel-Air Season 3?

The series will be released on August 16, 2024. It will be available to watch Peacock. In India, it will premiere on Jio Cinema.

Story

The series follows the story of a 16-year-old boy named Will Smith who lives in West Philadelphia. Things take a drastic turn when he decides to live in Bel-Air with his aunt and uncle. Will he be able to find his potential and prove it when his friends and family challenge him? The upcoming series also focuses on Will Smith's relationship and the challenges he faces in his love life.

Cast

The series cast features Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Jordan L Jones as Jazz, April Parker Jones as Viola, Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes, Charlie Hall as Tyler Laramy, Wendy Davis as Joan, Michael Ealy as Reid Broderick, Karrueche Tran as Ivy and Reno Wilson as James Lewis, among others.

All about Bel-Air Season 3

The upcoming series is an adaptation of Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz's series of the same name. It is produced by Debra Lovatelli, Douglas S Ornstein, Jason B Harkins, and Jeff Rafner under the banner of Arbolada Roads, Ra Shines Inc, Universal Television, Westbrook Studios, Cooper Films, and The 51. The cinematography is done by James Hawkinson, Keith L Smith and Christopher Soos.