 Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLife Is Beautiful OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The South Korean film is directed by Choi Kook-hee, and written by Bae Se-Yeong

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date | Trailer

Life Is Beautiful is a comedy film starring Yum Jung-ah and Ryu Seung-ryong in the lead roles. The film premiered on March 19, 2022, at the 36th Fribourg International Film Festival and it was released in theatres on September 28, 2022.

Where to watch Life Is Beautiful?

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)

The South Korean film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Plot

The film revolves around a middle-aged housewife, Se-Yeon, who is devoted to her husband, Jin-Bong, until she finds out that he lacks interest in her. Their lives take a dramatic turn when she reveals she doesn't have much time left and asks Jin-Bong to help her find her first love. Will Jin Bong accept her last wish?

Read Also
Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast

The film features Yum Jung-ah as Oh Se-yeon, Ryu Seung-ryong as Kang Jin-bong, Ong Seong-wu as Jeong-woo, Kang Seung-wan, Shim Dal-gi as Hyeon-jeong, Kim Da-in as Ye-jin, Yang Hee-kyung as Dong-tan, Ko Chang-seok, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Jong-soo, Ryu Hyun-kyung, Lee Won-hee, and Jeon Moo-song, among others.

Read Also
The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Life Is Beautiful

The South Korean film is directed by Choi Kook-hee, and written by Bae Se-yeong. Park Eun-kyung produced the film under The Lamp production house.

The cinematography is done by Baek Yoon-seuk and Yang Jin-mo has edited the film. It is distributed by Lotte Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

The Deliverance OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Deliverance OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...