Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Life Is Beautiful OTT Release Date | Trailer

Life Is Beautiful is a comedy film starring Yum Jung-ah and Ryu Seung-ryong in the lead roles. The film premiered on March 19, 2022, at the 36th Fribourg International Film Festival and it was released in theatres on September 28, 2022.

Where to watch Life Is Beautiful?

The South Korean film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Plot

The film revolves around a middle-aged housewife, Se-Yeon, who is devoted to her husband, Jin-Bong, until she finds out that he lacks interest in her. Their lives take a dramatic turn when she reveals she doesn't have much time left and asks Jin-Bong to help her find her first love. Will Jin Bong accept her last wish?

Cast

The film features Yum Jung-ah as Oh Se-yeon, Ryu Seung-ryong as Kang Jin-bong, Ong Seong-wu as Jeong-woo, Kang Seung-wan, Shim Dal-gi as Hyeon-jeong, Kim Da-in as Ye-jin, Yang Hee-kyung as Dong-tan, Ko Chang-seok, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Jong-soo, Ryu Hyun-kyung, Lee Won-hee, and Jeon Moo-song, among others.

All about Life Is Beautiful

The South Korean film is directed by Choi Kook-hee, and written by Bae Se-yeong. Park Eun-kyung produced the film under The Lamp production house.

The cinematography is done by Baek Yoon-seuk and Yang Jin-mo has edited the film. It is distributed by Lotte Entertainment.