The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba, and Sanaa Lathan in the lead roles. It premiered at Martha's African American Film on August 7, 2024, and was released in theatres on August 16, 2024. The film is now set to stream digitally in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat?

The movie will premiere on August 23, 2024. It will be available to watch on Hulu, and Indian audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Friendship reigns supreme.



THE SUPREMES AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT. Streaming August 23rd only on @Hulu. #TheSupremesFilm pic.twitter.com/4quef1UsfA — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) May 13, 2024

Plot

The story focuses on three best friends: Odette, Henry, and Clarice Baker, along with Barbara Jean Maxberry. They always have each other's back whenever they face difficulties. However, their friendship will be put to the test when they encounter a new challenge. Will they be able to overcome it together once again?

Cast

The film's ensemble cast of talented actors, including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Odette Henry, Sanaa Lathan as Barbara Jean Maxberry, Mekhi Phifer as James Henry, Uzo Aduba as Clarice Baker, Julian McMahon as Chick Carlson, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Lester Maxberry, Russell Hornsby as Richmond Baker, Raymond Greene-Joyner, and Jason Turner, among others.

About The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

The film is an adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore's novel of the same name. It is directed by Tina Mabry, Sean McElwee has done the cinematography. Cee Marcellus has done the screenplay with Tina Mabry. Marty Bowen has produced the film with Isaac Klausner and Wyck Godfrey under Temple Hill Entertainment. Kathryn Bostic ahs composed the music and Searlight Pictures has distributed the movie.