 The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The film is an adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore's novel of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba, and Sanaa Lathan in the lead roles. It premiered at Martha's African American Film on August 7, 2024, and was released in theatres on August 16, 2024. The film is now set to stream digitally in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat?

FPJ Shorts
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB
Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At Female Doctor In WB

The movie will premiere on August 23, 2024. It will be available to watch on Hulu, and Indian audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The story focuses on three best friends: Odette, Henry, and Clarice Baker, along with Barbara Jean Maxberry. They always have each other's back whenever they face difficulties. However, their friendship will be put to the test when they encounter a new challenge. Will they be able to overcome it together once again?

Cast

The film's ensemble cast of talented actors, including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Odette Henry, Sanaa Lathan as Barbara Jean Maxberry, Mekhi Phifer as James Henry, Uzo Aduba as Clarice Baker, Julian McMahon as Chick Carlson, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Lester Maxberry, Russell Hornsby as Richmond Baker, Raymond Greene-Joyner, and Jason Turner, among others.

Read Also
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image

About The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

The film is an adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore's novel of the same name. It is directed by Tina Mabry, Sean McElwee has done the cinematography. Cee Marcellus has done the screenplay with Tina Mabry. Marty Bowen has produced the film with Isaac Klausner and Wyck Godfrey under Temple Hill Entertainment. Kathryn Bostic ahs composed the music and Searlight Pictures has distributed the movie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Ethnic As She Cuts Cake With Paps On 29th Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Ethnic As She Cuts Cake With Paps On 29th Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home

Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants

Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants

Konjam Pesinaal Yenna OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Konjam Pesinaal Yenna OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Miley Cyrus Cries After Being Honoured As Youngest-Ever Disney Legend At D23: 'This Is Dedicated To...

Miley Cyrus Cries After Being Honoured As Youngest-Ever Disney Legend At D23: 'This Is Dedicated To...