 Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The mythological comedy-thriller series is helmed by Runyararo Mapfumo and Georgi Banks-Davies. Meanwhile, it is created by Charlie Covell.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Kaos OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kaos is a mythological comedy-thriller series starring Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeeer in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Kaos

The dark comedy show will premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Jeff Goldblum reigns as Zeus in KAOS. An epic and unhinged struggle between gods, humans and everything in between.From the creator of The End of the F***ing World. Coming August 29."

Plot

The series follows three humans—Hera, Poseidon, and Hades—who discover mysterious connections with each other and the Greek gods. As the all-powerful Zeus creates fear in mankind as they stop to worship him, the trio discovers his conspiracies. Will they be able to stand against the might of Zeus?

Cast

The series cast includes Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Leila Farzad as Ari, Billie Piper, Eddie Izzard as Lachy and Amanda Douge as Andromache, among others.

About Kaos

The science fiction series is helmed by Runyararo Mapfumo and Georgi Banks-Davies. Meanwhile, it is created by Charlie Covell. Harry Munday has produced the show with Michael Eagle-Hodgson and Katie Carpenter under Brightstar, Sister and All3Media.

