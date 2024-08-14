 Bad Boys - Ride or Die OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Will Smith, Martin Lawrence's Film
The film is written by Will Beall and Chris Bremner

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Bad Boys: Ride or Die OTT Release Date | Trailer

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die is an action thriller film which had a premiere in Dubai at CocoCola Arena on May 22, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die?

The film will be released on September 6, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix.

Plot

The story revolves around two detectives, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, who embark on a journey to unveil the truth behind Conard Howard's death. What happens when they discover a mole within their police department? Will they be able to find out the person behind Howard's death and bring justice? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film fearures a talented cast including, Will Smith as Detective Michael, Martin Lawrence as Detective Marcus Miles Burnett, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Paola Nunez as Rita Secada, Ioan Gruffudd as Adam Lockwood, Tasha Smith as Theresa Burnett, and DJ Khaled as Manny, among others.

About Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The action comedy film is a sequel to the original film which is directed by Adil and Bilall. Will Beall and Chris Bremner has written the film. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Will Smith and Chad Oman under Columbia Pictures, TSG Entertainment, 2.0 Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Studios and Don Simpson.

