'It’s In The Hands Of Filmmakers To Give Me Opportunities': Ishaan Khatter |

Ishaan Khatter plays the real-life hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry Regiment in recently released Pippa. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was released straight to an OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Ishaan opens up on his training for the role, on choosing unconventional scripts and more.

Excerpts:

Do you feel that to play a real life character was challenging?

There are many sides of the character which indeed is challenging for me. It is important side to my life as well. The Army personals life has a different outlook altogether. I am lucky as a civilian that I am getting the privilege to be part of the Army set up. The role of a tank commander is tough and playing it wasn't all that easy.

Go on…

Showing the character in a thrilling manner as well showcasing the character in an authentic was very challenging. Carrying forward the action sequence standing inside the tank and giving the commands was a responsible job. I am fortunate that this role has been bestowed upon me.

How was it for you to represent that era?

This is a war story. I believe if you choose to do a role, one has to say the reality of the society and present it in a contemporary time space as well. One has to live, breathe and imbibe that period. My Army training was difficult.

What are your thoughts on choosing unconventional roles?

I have tried to pick the best from the opportunities I get. It’s a personal choice when I am taking up a character and feel I can show what exactly is needed about the character. I enter into characters that excite me. I need to feel stimulated and interested to tell that particular story. I don’t like to give half cooked performances. For me, filmmakers excite me much more.

Are you picky with roles and scripts?

I try to do more but love to do one film at a time and then move to another film. We also need to change physical appearance with regards the suitability of the character. I don’t like to rush with work. I feel, It’s also in the hands of the filmmakers to give me the opportunities.

