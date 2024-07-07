VIDEO: Drunk Uorfi Javed Struggles To Walk, Almost Trips After Partying Hard In Mumbai

Actress Uorfi Javed was spotted exiting a posh restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night and she sure did party hard with her friends. The actress was seemingly drunk as she stepped out of the restaurant and she struggled to walk as she made her way to her car amidst the sea of paparazzi.

Videos of the actress in an inebriated state have now gone viral on the internet. In one of the videos, she can be seen stepping out of the restaurant with her girlfriends wearing a pink mini dress and high heels. She struggled to maintain her balance and almost tripped multiple times before finally reaching her car.

Her friends were seen holding her tight and asking the paps to let her go as Uorfi continued to smile and interact vaguely with the photographers. "Where is my car? I am drunk," she admitted.

Once seated in her car, Uorfi also handed out flowers to the paps outside and smiled goofily before her friends asked the driver to drive out of the place.

Last Saturday too, Uorfi was seen exiting a pub in Mumbai in a drunken state, and she was even seen confessing to the paps, "Bahut pi rakhi hai".

Uorfi often makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from voicing her opinions, despite them being controversial at times.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is soon set to feature in a reality show, and while not much has been revealed about it yet, she has been teasing the same on social media for quite some time now.