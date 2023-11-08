VIDEO: Deepika Padukone's Past Relationships Turned Into A Stand-Up In Uttar Pradesh, Fans Demand Strict Action | Photo Via Instagram

Deepika Padukone is one of the most-loved actresses in the industry. However, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which the Om Shanti Om actress' past relationships were turned into a stand-up in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The video features Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Nihar Pandya, and Siddharth Mallya.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user said, "Okay, now this is extremely offensive.@deepikapadukone needs to take action against them." While another user added, "This is such a shameful activity done by BHU, a legal action should be taken ..This is unbearable..."

A third user commented, "It's disgusting and shameful. How did the authorities allow this ?Indian men are so pressed with woman who is richer then them and talks openly about her dating life. @deepikapadukone jus take some action girls .Where is this generation heading towards ??"

Deepika is currently married to actor Ranveer Singh. The duo tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy, which was an extremely private affair.

The couple dated for six years before they decided to take the plunge. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8. They also shared their dreamy wedding video on the season premiere of the show.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)