 VIDEO: Bobby Deol Gets Slammed For Visiting Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In A Shirt With Buttons Opened
Bobby Deol will star next in Animal, which is slated for its arrival in theatres on December 1 this year.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
VIDEO: Bobby Deol Gets Slammed For Visiting Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In A Shirt With Buttons Opened

Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was unveiled, and it has been receiving a positive response ever since.

After the trailer launch in Delhi, Bobby, Ranbir, and Sandeep visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings. However, Deol is currently getting trolled for the outfit he chose to visit Gurudwara. He was seen wearing a shirt and keeping his buttons open, which did not do well with the netizens.

A netizen shared the video X and wrote, "A question to Bobby Deol Will you go like this to meet PM or CM or Ambani Adani Here you are going to GuruGhar .. have some respect Button up."

Check it out:

Many netizens in the comments section lauded Ranbir for wearing a kurta to Gurudwara. While the rest slammed Bobby, a user said, "Why didn't Gurdwara sevadaar and authorities said this to him to button up? Whenever any normal person visit there They set long guidelines which need to be adhered to."

While another user added, "You gave an excellent point!!" A third user commented, "egostic .. what a shame !!"

Along with Bobby, Ranbir, and Sandeep, producers Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana were also seen visiting the Gurudwara.

Meanwhile, talking about Animal, it is centered around a father-son relationship played by Anil and Ranbir, respectively. It is slated to release in theaters on December 1.

