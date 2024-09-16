 VIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub

VIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub

Singer Shakira was seen walking off the stage after a few fans filmed up her dress at a nightclub.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub | Photo Via Instagram

Columbian singer Shakira was recently seen performing to her newly released single Soltera at a nightclub in Miami. However, the situation took a turn when she noticed some fans filming up her mini dress, making her uncomfortable, leading to her walking off the stage in anger.

Several videos circulating on social media show Shakira repeatedly asking fans to stop recording her while she held onto her mini dress with both hands, trying to protect herself. However, fans did not stop filming her. Shakira paused her dancing, attempting to maintain a happy expression, but eventually, she stormed off the stage.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Hips Don't Lie Singer Shakira Likely To Get 8 Years In Prison, ₹218 Crore Fine If Proven Guilty In...
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Shakira spotted at dinner with Lewis Hamilton and sizzles in bikini with F1 star at Miami...
article-image

Shakira is yet to react to the incident.

FPJ Shorts
DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here
VIDEO: Minor Stripped Naked, Beaten And Forced To Dance At Fair In Rajasthan's Kota GAD Circle, 6 Arrested
VIDEO: Minor Stripped Naked, Beaten And Forced To Dance At Fair In Rajasthan's Kota GAD Circle, 6 Arrested
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims
Ganesh Utsav: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To Bappa, Help Needy Students In Rural Maharashtra
Ganesh Utsav: 27-Year-Old Mumbaikar's Initiative To Offer Pen, Pencil & Other Stationery Items To Bappa, Help Needy Students In Rural Maharashtra
Read Also
Watch: Shakira gets emotional as she leaves Barcelona after high-profile split from Gerard Pique
article-image

On the personal front, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022. Later, she moved to the US with her sons, Milan and Sasha, soon after. The singer met the footballer on the set of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).

In an official statement, they said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint statement, which also read, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Read Also
Jr NTR's secret chat with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount revealed! THIS is what they...
article-image

Shakira is rumoured to be dating Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, who plays the role of Alfie in the Netflix series. The duo met on the sets of the music video for her single, Puntería. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate ₹50 Lakhs Each To Telangana CM’s Relief Fund For Flood Victims

VIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami...

VIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami...

Unsung Hero OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unsung Hero OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill

Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not...

Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not...