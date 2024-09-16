VIDEO: Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub

Angry Shakira Walks Off After Fans Record Under Her Mini Dress During Performance At Miami Nightclub | Photo Via Instagram

Columbian singer Shakira was recently seen performing to her newly released single Soltera at a nightclub in Miami. However, the situation took a turn when she noticed some fans filming up her mini dress, making her uncomfortable, leading to her walking off the stage in anger.

Several videos circulating on social media show Shakira repeatedly asking fans to stop recording her while she held onto her mini dress with both hands, trying to protect herself. However, fans did not stop filming her. Shakira paused her dancing, attempting to maintain a happy expression, but eventually, she stormed off the stage.

Check out the viral video:

Shakira is yet to react to the incident.

On the personal front, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022. Later, she moved to the US with her sons, Milan and Sasha, soon after. The singer met the footballer on the set of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).

In an official statement, they said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint statement, which also read, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira is rumoured to be dating Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, who plays the role of Alfie in the Netflix series. The duo met on the sets of the music video for her single, Puntería. However, an official confirmation is awaited.