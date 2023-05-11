WATCH: Shakira spotted at dinner with Lewis Hamilton and sizzles in bikini with F1 star at Miami beach

Following her recent split from Gerard Pique, Shakira was spotted at a restaurant in Miami enjoying dinner with Formula One legend, Lewis Hamilton. In the video, the Hips Don't Lie singer and Hamilton can be seen socializing at the popular restaurant, Cipriani, in Miami.

This came as the F1 circus took over the city, with celebrities flocking to the street track for the race. After her split from ex-Barcelona star Pique, Shakira has made Miami her home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shakira and Hamilton were spotted enjoying a sunny boat ride together. The 46-year-old singer looked stunning in a fringed lilac bikini top and matching shorts, her long wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. As she boarded the boat, complete with an inflatable crocodile strapped to the top, she appeared to be greeted by Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver, on the other hand, donned a white cap, sunglasses, a black sleeveless top, and checkerboard shorts, showcasing his distinctive tattoos.

While it remains unclear if the dinner and boat ride were romantic in nature, the sightings sparked a frenzy among fans and the media alike. Shakira and Hamilton are two of the biggest names in the entertainment and sports industries, respectively, and their unexpected appearance together certainly raised eyebrows.

Nevertheless, the two have provided a fascinating insight into their lives and fans are eagerly anticipating any further developments.