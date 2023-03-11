Jr NTR's secret chat with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount revealed! THIS is what they discussed

Jr. NTR and Lucien Laviscount |

India’s favourite Jr. NTR is in the US to be a part of Oscars 2023 as his blockbuster movie RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ has a nomination for Best Original Song. It’s obvious that people can't get over this massive entertainer having a powerful performance of the actor and refreshing beats of Naatu Naatu.

NTR has definitely left a mark on millions of people with his performance as Komaram Bheem in this epic action drama. Surprisingly, Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is also among the fans of the south star. The two came across each other last night at a cafe in Beverly hills and looks like he is madly in love with RRR, especially the tiger sequence of NTR in the film.

Jr. NTS and Lucien Laviscount had a fun conversation

A source close to the development remembered their meeting and stated, “Lucien could identify NTS quickly and came to greet him. He also congratulated the actor on the thunderous success and achievements of RRR. They went on to talk about the film and Lucien was curious to know how NTR filmed the interval scene with animals. He was all praises for the RRR actor and his performance in the film.”

Well, the actor will soon come up with more interesting offerings with his upcoming film helmed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30.

RRR actors and director to grace the event

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, along with the two male leads of RRR - Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, will be seen walking the red carpet of the Oscars 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will have a live telecast in India on Monday. The RRR trio is sure to make the country proud by winning big.

The loyal fans of the actor are excited to witness them walking the red carpet. NTR recently stated that it's like a feeling that the entire nation will be walking the red carpet, not just the three of them.